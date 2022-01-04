Contests
New Years theft robs Cincinnati musician of prized guitar

Now Kevin McCoy’s livelihood is at risk.
By Kody Fisher
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 11:15 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A West Side musician is out his guitar after he says a thief broke into his truck and stole it on New Years’ Day.

The Kevin McCoy Band returned home tired from a long night of performing when the band’s titular lead did something he never does—and is unlikely to do again.

Kevin McCoy left his gear in his truck.

He says he realized something was wrong Sunday morning when he saw his window had been shattered.

“I noticed my speaker was gone and my guitar was gone,” he said. “Anger, disbelief... I just couldn’t believe that it happened on New Years’ Day.”

The guitar was hand-made from Hawaiian Koa Wood. It retails for several thousand dollars.

“Yeah, it’s my baby. It’s my very first new, brand new guitar that I’ve ever owned,” McCoy said.

McCoy is fortunate that he’s still able to practice.

“I do have other guitars, but this is my primary, really nice-sounding, money-making guitar,” he explained.

Cincinnati police are investigating.

Meanwhile, McCoy is getting some help from the region’s music community.

“I have friends that are looking from Dayton to Kentucky, going to all the pawn shops,” he said.

If McCoy can’t find the guitar quickly, he might have to lean on the same group of people to perform.

“I’ll borrow. I’ll barter,” he said. “Or I’ll put one on a credit card, I guess. You do what you have to do.”

