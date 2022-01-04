Contests
NKU spring classes delayed by one week due to COVID-19 concerns

By Kim Schupp
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 9:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (WXIX) - Upcoming spring classes at Northern Kentucky University have been delayed by one week, the university announced Tuesday.

All NKU classes will begin on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

The delay comes due to the COVID-19 omicron variant.

“Current regional case information is eye-opening, with record infections of 120 per 100,000 per day and higher throughout Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati. The regional transmission rate has risen to 1.3, which is also as high as we have seen,” NKU President Ashish Vaidya said in a letter to campus community.

To account for the lost week, NKU said final examinations will occur the week after commencement. They said summer sessions will also need to be adjusted and a new academic calendar will be released soon.

They released the following guidelines for campus:

Students: The university will open at 12 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4. Move-in day for residence hall students has been delayed until Friday, Jan. 14.

Staff: The university will open at 12 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4.

“We are asking supervisors to consider whether there are opportunities for more staff to temporarily work from home, keeping in mind that there will be students on campus who require services,” the university announced.

Faculty: For the initial two weeks after the Jan. 18 start, the university recommends that faculty include fewer in-person activities in their classes.

“There is no prohibition against in-person classes and we do encourage engaging with students as possible. Note also that we are not at this time approving changes in course modalities. We are asking for short-term adjustments perhaps replacing some in-person activities with hybrid options in order to temporarily de-densify campus,” NKU said.

The university said they are considering additional mitigations including potential alterations to dining and other services.

Any more changes will be announced later this week.

