Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Police searching for missing Cincinnati man

The man has memory problems and limited communication skills, police say.
Allen Walters
Allen Walters(Cincinnati Police Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Police are asking for the public’s help finding a Bond Hill man who went missing on Monday.

Allen Winters, 45, was last seen around 3:30 p.m.

Police say he walked away from home in the 1300 block of Laidlaw Avenue and has not returned.

Winters frequents the Finneytown area where he used to live on Cotton Wood Drive.

He does not have his medication, has little verbal communication skills and has memory problems, police say.

If asked, Winters will supposedly say his name is “John.”

He is described as 5′2″ and 120 lbs. with black/gray hair.

If you have any information on Winters’ whereabouts, you’re urged to call CPD Dispatch at 911 or 513.765.1212 or submit an online tip at TIP411.com.

Allen Walters
Allen Walters(Cincinnati Police Department)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Public Schools will announce its plan for reopening in the fall by the end of June.
CPS Board split on remote learning as staff absences approach 400
Donte Farrier (left) and Shakayla Sams (right) were indicted for the death of their infant son...
Parents indicted, face life in prison for death of 5-month-old and abuse of 2-year-old
Winter snow
Accumulating snow possible Thursday
A search is underway right now on the Ohio River for an 84-year-old man reported missing early...
Missing NKY man found in Ludlow, officials say
Get ready for the first snowfall of 2022.
First Alert Weather Day: Possible accumulating snow Thursday afternoon into the evening

Latest News

Mt. Healthy Schools announced a short-lived remote learning plan on Tuesday night.
Mt Healthy first Tri-State school district to announce remote learning
Woman accused of stealing pizza delivery vehicle, leading troopers on chase
Woman accused of stealing pizza delivery vehicle, leading troopers on chase
The masking requirement begins on Jan. 6.
Middletown City Schools requiring masks for students, staff
CPS board members at odds with parents, teachers on classroom return