Police searching for missing Cincinnati man

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Police are asking for the public’s help finding a Bond Hill man who went missing on Monday.

Allen Winters, 45, was last seen around 3:30 p.m.

Police say he walked away from home in the 1300 block of Laidlaw Avenue and has not returned.

Winters frequents the Finneytown area where he used to live on Cotton Wood Drive.

He does not have his medication, has little verbal communication skills and has memory problems, police say.

If asked, Winters will supposedly say his name is “John.”

He is described as 5′2″ and 120 lbs. with black/gray hair.

If you have any information on Winters’ whereabouts, you’re urged to call CPD Dispatch at 911 or 513.765.1212 or submit an online tip at TIP411.com.

Allen Walters (Cincinnati Police Department)

