Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Section of I-71 north in Warren County closed due to crash

The ramp from SR-741 to I-71 north in Warren County is closed due to a wreck, according to the...
The ramp from SR-741 to I-71 north in Warren County is closed due to a wreck, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.(OHGO)
By Jared Goffinet and Payton Marshall
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 6:18 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The I-71 north section between SR-741 and SR-48 in Warren County is closed due to a wreck, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

There were two crashes near the area that closed separate sections of the interstate.

I-71 south was closed for a while, but it has since reopened, per ODOT.

Ohio State Highway Patrol said five vehicles, including a semi, were involved in the two crashes.

A medical helicopter was called for and transported one person to the hospital, OHP said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Public Schools will announce its plan for reopening in the fall by the end of June.
CPS Board split on remote learning as staff absences approach 400
Donte Farrier (left) and Shakayla Sams (right) were indicted for the death of their infant son...
Parents indicted, face life in prison for death of 5-month-old and abuse of 2-year-old
Winter snow
Accumulating snow possible Thursday
A search is underway right now on the Ohio River for an 84-year-old man reported missing early...
Missing NKY man found in Ludlow, officials say
Get ready for the first snowfall of 2022.
First Alert Weather Day: Possible accumulating snow Thursday afternoon into the evening

Latest News

The John A. Roebling Bridge has been closed since Feb. 15.
Roebling Suspension Bridge reopening delayed
Roebling Suspension Bridge reopening delayed
Roebling Suspension Bridge reopening delayed
I-75 SB near 3rd Street is closed due to a semi that has run through a guardrail.
SB I-75 reopens Downtown after semi crash
The Purple People Bridge is scheduled to reopen this week.
Purple People Bridge reopening Friday