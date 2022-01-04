Section of I-71 north in Warren County closed due to crash

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The I-71 north section between SR-741 and SR-48 in Warren County is closed due to a wreck, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

UPDATE: I-71 South has been reopened; I-71 North remains closed between SR 741 & SR 48. — ODOT Cincinnati (@ODOT_Cincinnati) January 4, 2022

Warren County - The ramp from S.R. 741 to I-71 North is CLOSED because of a crash. Use caution in the area, and check https://t.co/d4Hx8c9IGW for updates. — ODOT Cincinnati (@ODOT_Cincinnati) January 4, 2022

There were two crashes near the area that closed separate sections of the interstate.

I-71 south was closed for a while, but it has since reopened, per ODOT.

Ohio State Highway Patrol said five vehicles, including a semi, were involved in the two crashes.

A medical helicopter was called for and transported one person to the hospital, OHP said.

