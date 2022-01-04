Section of I-71 north in Warren County closed due to crash
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 6:18 PM EST
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The I-71 north section between SR-741 and SR-48 in Warren County is closed due to a wreck, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.
There were two crashes near the area that closed separate sections of the interstate.
I-71 south was closed for a while, but it has since reopened, per ODOT.
Ohio State Highway Patrol said five vehicles, including a semi, were involved in the two crashes.
A medical helicopter was called for and transported one person to the hospital, OHP said.
