Snow on Thursday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - THURSDAY IS A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - accumulating snow is possible afternoon and evening.

Today and tomorrow, daytime highs will reach the mid 40s. It will be dry and mostly sunny.

Weather forecast models continue to show quite a range of possibilities for Thursday and the possibility of accumulating snow. As is common with the models and snow events they are gradually converging on a solution.

One sign of a model solution a meteorologist can trust is run-to-run consistency. In this case the model from the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) has been very consistent since Friday and is supported by other models. It is the model of choice for this storm.

According to the “EURO” accumulating snow will arrive Thursday afternoon with air temperatures in the 20s. Snow will fall through the evening and end shortly after midnight. Because temperatures throughout the event are forecast to be well below freezing a dry, fluffy snow is most likely. It is too early in the evolution of the storm to be specific about accumulation amounts.

Dry, fluffy snow is not good for snowballs nor is it good for driving. It will likely stick, then melt when compressed by car tires then re-freeze into a slick, icy surface as it cools again.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.