Snow on the way: Timeline

Get ready for the first snowfall of 2022.
Get ready for the first snowfall of 2022.(WILX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 4:33 AM EST
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Skies will remain dry Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of the potential for snow on Thursday.

Weather forecast models continue to show quite a range of possibilities for Thursday and the possibility of accumulating snow.

The snow could arrive Thursday afternoon with temperatures in the 20s, says FOX19 NOW Meteorologist Catherine Bodak.

It would fall through the evening and end shortly after midnight.

Because temperatures will be below freezing, dry, fluffy snow is most likely, she says.

FOX19 NOW Meteorologists all say it’s is too early to say how much snow we might see.

Stay up to date with the weather forecast in your area by downloading the free FOX19 First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

