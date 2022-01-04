UC’s ‘Sauce’ Gardner, Ford declare for NFL Draft

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - All-American junior cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner and running back Jerome Ford will forgo the remainder of their eligibility with Cincinnati to enter the 2022 NFL Draft.

Gardner, who did not allow a single touchdown reception in his three years at UC, is projected by ESPN to be a first-round draft pick.

ESPN ranks Gardner as the No. 2 cornerback and the No. 15 overall player in the 2022 draft.

The Michigan native was a key piece of the Bearcats 13-1 team that made history this season when they became the first Group of Five team to play in the College Football Playoff.

Quarterbacks had a passer rating of 26.1 when targeting Gardner in 2021 – the lowest of any player in the nation, according to UC’ Athletic Communications.

Gardner’s announcement comes a day after Ford declared for the draft.

The redshirt junior took to Twitter on Monday to announce his decision. Ford wrote that he “will be forever proud to be a Cincinnati Bearcat.”

Its been real Bearcat Nation!!🖤 pic.twitter.com/RS8I14qeTS — Jerome Ford (@Rome813_) January 3, 2022

Ford finished the 2021 season with 1,319 yards and 19 touchdowns.

The 2022 NFL Draft begins on April 28.

