University of Cincinnati delaying in-person classes for spring semester

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The University of Cincinnati will begin the spring semester with online classes due to the “high transmissibility of the Omicron variant,” the school said.

The university announced they will begin transitioning to operations online beginning Wednesday, Jan. 5.

Some in-person activities, like clinical, lab, studio, and performance activities, will continue as normal, the university explained.

“The goal of this in-person delay is for us to assess the impact of Omicron on our populations; let the spike in transmissions run its course; implement additional measures for screening testing and vaccination; and assess the feasibility of providing faculty, staff, and students the opportunity to receive booster shots,” the message from UC reads.

Students can return to their campus residence halls as scheduled, but they must participate in required COVID-19 screening testing, the university said.

Classes will return to in-person learning on Jan. 24, according to UC.

The University of Cincinnati is the second college in the Tri-State to announce changes for the start of the spring semester.

Upcoming spring classes at Northern Kentucky University have been delayed by one week, the university announced.

