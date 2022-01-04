What to do guide for COVID-19 isolation, exposure

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Hamilton County Public Health is sharing a guide to help people know what to do regarding COVID-19 isolation and exposure.

1) If you have or suspect you have COVID-19:

So, you've tested positive (or suspect you have COVID-19).... (2/7) pic.twitter.com/K1fhsuHUsn — Hamilton County Public Health (@HamCoHealth) January 3, 2022

2) Can you leave isolation after five days? It depends:

"I can leave isolation after 5 days?" That depends... (3/7) pic.twitter.com/kmlWeUHo8b — Hamilton County Public Health (@HamCoHealth) January 3, 2022

3) Exposed to COVID-19? Here’s what to do:

"I was exposed to COVID-19.. now what?"



That also depends on your vaccination status and previous infections. (4/7) pic.twitter.com/1yHDaumSXI — Hamilton County Public Health (@HamCoHealth) January 3, 2022

4) Exposed to COVID-19 and fully vaccinated:

"I'm fully vaccinated and was exposed to COVID-19" (5/7) pic.twitter.com/qpzDoXz0Bh — Hamilton County Public Health (@HamCoHealth) January 3, 2022

5) Unvaccinated or partially vaccinated and exposed to COVID-19:

"I'm unvaccinated or haven't been fully vaccinated and I was exposed to COVID-19" (6/7) pic.twitter.com/0hHDyLVvcL — Hamilton County Public Health (@HamCoHealth) January 3, 2022

6) Exposed to COVID-19 after prior COVID diagnosis:

"I already had COVID but was exposed again"



Was your positive test within the last 90 days? (7/7) pic.twitter.com/7bzt7aiUvu — Hamilton County Public Health (@HamCoHealth) January 3, 2022

The information shared from Hamilton County Public Health was adapted from the Ohio Department of Health.

