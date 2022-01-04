Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

What to do guide for COVID-19 isolation, exposure

This guide will help you navigate the latest recommendations regarding COVID-19 isolation and...
This guide will help you navigate the latest recommendations regarding COVID-19 isolation and exposure.
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 11:41 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Hamilton County Public Health is sharing a guide to help people know what to do regarding COVID-19 isolation and exposure.

1) If you have or suspect you have COVID-19:

2) Can you leave isolation after five days? It depends:

3) Exposed to COVID-19? Here’s what to do:

4) Exposed to COVID-19 and fully vaccinated:

5) Unvaccinated or partially vaccinated and exposed to COVID-19:

6) Exposed to COVID-19 after prior COVID diagnosis:

The information shared from Hamilton County Public Health was adapted from the Ohio Department of Health.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Public Schools will announce its plan for reopening in the fall by the end of June.
CPS Board split on remote learning as staff absences approach 400
Donte Farrier (left) and Shakayla Sams (right) were indicted for the death of their infant son...
Parents indicted, face life in prison for death of 5-month-old and abuse of 2-year-old
Winter snow
Accumulating snow possible Thursday
Get ready for the first snowfall of 2022.
Snow on the way: Timeline
A search is underway right now on the Ohio River for an 84-year-old man reported missing early...
Missing NKY man found in Latonia, officials say

Latest News

Northern Kentucky University is delaying the start of spring classes.
NKU spring classes delayed by one week due to COVID-19 concerns
Boosters already are recommended for everyone 16 and older, and federal regulators decided...
Families rush to pharmacies after FDA authorizes booster for kids 12 to 15
It’s unclear if the teen was monitored post-shot, how the teacher obtained the vaccine and...
Teacher arrested, out of classroom after allegedly vaccinating teen at her home
COVID hospitalizations are rising in Kentucky.
Kentucky sees highest positivity rate of pandemic amid omicron surge