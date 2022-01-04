Woman accused of stealing pizza delivery vehicle, leading troopers on chase
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 5:43 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Sharon Squires, 36, is accused of stealing a pizza delivery vehicle and leading authorities on a chase, according to police.
Officials said Squires stole the vehicle shortly after being released from jail earlier in the day.
