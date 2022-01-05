4 teens charged with murder in 16-year-old’s shooting return to juvenile court

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Four teenage males charged with murder in the shooting death of a 16-year-old in Avondale are scheduled to return to Hamilton County Juvenile Court on Wednesday morning, court records show.

Galevon Beauchamp died June 24 at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, three days after he was shot near the Reading Road Family Dollar.

A family friend previously said Beauchamp was crossing Reading Road when a car crept up and someone inside the car shot him in the head.

The teens were arrested in August. At the time, they were 14, 15, 16 and 17.

Beauchamp’s death and the teens’ murder arrest are all part of what Cincinnati police have said was a sharp increase in violence by and among juveniles in the city in 2021.

A total of 93 homicides were recorded in Cincinnati last year, just one shy of the city’s all-time record in 2020 of 94 slayings in a single year.

The final homicide of 2021 was a 16-year-old girl who was shot and critically hurt on Christmas morning at a Westwood apartment building.

Desire Coston died a few days later, on Dec. 28.

A 17-year-old male faces a murder charge in connection with her death, Rico Pryor of Westwood.

He has been convicted of multiple crimes including felonies in his short life, juvenile court records show.

At the time Desire was shot, Pryor was on probation and was just taken off an ankle electronic monitoring unit (EMU) on Dec. 2 by a Hamilton County Juvenile Court magistrate at the request of his defense attorney and with no objection from his probation officer, according to his 55-page court report of complaints that starts in 2014 when he was 10.

