Bengals Pro-Bowler put on COVID list, out Sunday vs Browns, per report

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Bengals Pro-Bowl running back Joe Mixon is the latest Bengal to be put on the COVID-19 list, according to a tweet from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Early Wednesday, Schefter tweeted the news of Mixon being moved to the COVID list and won’t play this Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.

Bengals’ Pro-Bowl RB Joe Mixon tested positive today for COVID-19 and will be out Sunday vs. the Browns, per league sources.



One day earlier, the Bengals placed S Vonn Bell, LB Akeem Davis-Gaither, DE Trey Hendrickson, C Trey Hopkins, G Quinton Spain on the reserve/COVID-19 list — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 5, 2022

Mixon is the sixth Bengals to be put on the reserve/COVID-19 list in the last 24 hours.

Safety Vonn Bell, defensive end Trey Hendrickson, center Trey Hopkins, guard Quinton Spain, and linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither are all on reserve/COVID-19, the Bengals announced Tuesday.

Asymptomatic players can return to the field in five days, under NFL protocols.

With the Bengals already securing the AFC North and a playoff spot, it is unclear if any of the starters would have actually played in Week 18 against the Cleveland Browns.

On Monday, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor was asked if Joe Burrow, who was injured in the final moments of last Sunday’s game, would play in Cleveland.

Taylor responded, saying, “I don’t know if I would be able to answer that about any player at this moment.”

It should be noted the Bengals still have an outside chance at claiming home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs.

The Bengals are the current No. 3 seed and would need the Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans to both lose this week.

