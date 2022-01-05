Burrow not expecting to play Sunday vs Browns

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow said he does not expect to play Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.

Burrow met with the media Wednesday, saying while he could play if needed, he does anticipate getting some rest in Week 18.

Burrow was injured in the final moments of the Bengals come from behind win against the Kansas City Chiefs last Sunday.

The Bengals QB said the mental rest is just as big, if not bigger, than the physical rest.

Head coach Zac Taylor has not said which players will sit on Sunday, but the Bengals will be without Pro-Bowl running back Joe Mixon, according to a report.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter said Mixon was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday and is out for Week 18.

Six Bengals have been put on the reserve/COVID-19 list this week.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is also not playing Sunday due to his injured left shoulder.

