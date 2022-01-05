Contests
Cincinnati Public Schools shift two schools to remote learning due to staff shortages

Students will begin remote learning on Thursday.
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 2:57 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Public Schools is shifting two of its preschools to remote learning starting Thursday due to staffing shortages related to the increasing spread of COVID-19, the district announced.

Language Enrichment and Academic Proficiency (LEAP) and Academy of World Languages (AWL) students will be in remote learning from Thursday through Jan. 10, according to a statement from CPS.

Those schools will return to in-person learning on Jan. 11.

Earlier this week, nearly 400 CPS employees were out with a positive COVID test.

The Cincinnati Public Schools Board of Education on Monday tabled an administration plan that would have started 2022 with remote learning.

Board members debated the remote learning plan for nearly two hours at a meeting Monday night.

CPS says they will continue to make decisions about remote learning on a school-by-school basis.

The next board meeting is on Jan. 10 and CPS says they will have an update on staffing, COVID-19 cases, and school closures then.

