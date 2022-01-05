Cincinnati Public Schools shift two schools to remote learning due to staff shortages

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Public Schools is shifting two of its preschools to remote learning starting Thursday due to staffing shortages related to the increasing spread of COVID-19, the district announced.

Language Enrichment and Academic Proficiency (LEAP) and Academy of World Languages (AWL) students will be in remote learning from Thursday through Jan. 10, according to a statement from CPS.

Those schools will return to in-person learning on Jan. 11.

Earlier this week, nearly 400 CPS employees were out with a positive COVID test.

The Cincinnati Public Schools Board of Education on Monday tabled an administration plan that would have started 2022 with remote learning.

Board members debated the remote learning plan for nearly two hours at a meeting Monday night.

>> More Coverage | CPS board members at odds with parents, teachers on classroom return <<

CPS says they will continue to make decisions about remote learning on a school-by-school basis.

The next board meeting is on Jan. 10 and CPS says they will have an update on staffing, COVID-19 cases, and school closures then.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.