Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Covington Schools first to announce district-wide learning stoppage due to COVID

By Brian Planalp
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Covington Independent Public Schools will be closed through the end of this week due to COVID-related absences.

District Superintendent Alvin L. Garrison sent word of the closure early Wednesday evening.

There is no indication the district will pursue remote learning during the two-day pause.

“We hope this time will allow our employees to get well and return to the important work of teaching and learning on Monday, January 10, 2022,” Garrison wrote.

Covington now becomes the first Tri-State school district to enact a district-wide learning stoppage.

Mt. Healthy Public Schools announced a three-day pause in classroom learning through the end of the week for its junior high school and high school. Its elementary school students remain in-person.

Cincinnati Public Schools is taking a school-by-school approach after board members tabled a plan for full remote learning.

The administration on Wednesday announced two schools that will switch to remote learning.

Earlier this week, nearly 400 CPS employees were out with a positive COVID test.

MORE:

The Northern Kentucky Health Department COVID dashboard shows an astonishing case spike to start the new year.

Cincinnati’s case surge is evident but not on the scale of Northern Kentucky’s, per the city’s COVID case tracker.

The omicron variant is thought to be responsible for the overwhelming majority of new COVID cases. Studies suggest it is outcompeting the delta variant across the globe.

Omicron spreads much faster than the original variants but supposedly causes less severe illness.

Public health experts relying on mathematical models of omicron’s spread through the US expect it to burn itself out by the end of January.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A search is underway right now on the Ohio River for an 84-year-old man reported missing early...
Missing NKY man found in Ludlow, officials say
Get ready for the first snowfall of 2022.
First Alert Weather Day: Possible accumulating snow Thursday afternoon into the evening
AirCare transports woman from I-71 crash in Warren County
Several injured in crashes on I-71 in Warren County, state police say
The electronic display shows the team logos over the empty Paul Brown Stadium before an NFL...
Bengals place several starters on COVID-19 list
Cincinnati Public Schools will announce its plan for reopening in the fall by the end of June.
CPS Board split on remote learning as staff absences approach 400

Latest News

A new partnership will help the youth learn more about the environment around them.
Cincinnati non-profits use outdoor recreation, education to help youth
Students will begin remote learning on Thursday.
Cincinnati Public Schools shift two schools to remote learning due to staff shortages
FOX19 NOW's Tricia Macke was in Bowling Green, Kentucky on Dec. 16 to see how cleanup is going...
First Lady Biden to survey Kentucky tornado recovery efforts during visit
Students walk through school hallway.
Student who wanted school canceled arrested for making threat, district says