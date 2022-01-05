Covington Schools first to announce district-wide learning stoppage due to COVID

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Covington Independent Public Schools will be closed through the end of this week due to COVID-related absences.

District Superintendent Alvin L. Garrison sent word of the closure early Wednesday evening.

There is no indication the district will pursue remote learning during the two-day pause.

“We hope this time will allow our employees to get well and return to the important work of teaching and learning on Monday, January 10, 2022,” Garrison wrote.

Covington now becomes the first Tri-State school district to enact a district-wide learning stoppage.

Mt. Healthy Public Schools announced a three-day pause in classroom learning through the end of the week for its junior high school and high school. Its elementary school students remain in-person.

Cincinnati Public Schools is taking a school-by-school approach after board members tabled a plan for full remote learning.

The administration on Wednesday announced two schools that will switch to remote learning.

Earlier this week, nearly 400 CPS employees were out with a positive COVID test.

The Northern Kentucky Health Department COVID dashboard shows an astonishing case spike to start the new year.

Cincinnati’s case surge is evident but not on the scale of Northern Kentucky’s, per the city’s COVID case tracker.

The omicron variant is thought to be responsible for the overwhelming majority of new COVID cases. Studies suggest it is outcompeting the delta variant across the globe.

Omicron spreads much faster than the original variants but supposedly causes less severe illness.

Public health experts relying on mathematical models of omicron’s spread through the US expect it to burn itself out by the end of January.

