Cranley picks Fedor as running mate in Ohio governor’s race

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Former Cincinnati mayor John Cranley traveled up I-75 to find his running mate for the run at Ohio Governor’s office, picking State Sen. Theresa Fedor as his lieutenant governor running mate.

“Teresa Fedor has proven that she has the experience, compassion, and wisdom to join me in bringing about an Ohio comeback,’’ Cranley told a news conference in Toledo. “Together, with our combined records of accomplishments, I’m confident that she is the perfect choice.’’

The Cranley-Fedor ticket also picked up an endorsement from a famous Toledoan, feminist icon Gloria Steinem.

“I can think of no one who has more courageously represented the needs of her constituents, including the often forgotten welfare of women and girls,” Steinem’s statement reads. “Today, I ask you to see what Teresa Fedor still needs to do to help Ohioans who are trafficked, who deserve adequately funded public schools, and who are denied the democracy that begins with the right to make decisions about our own bodies.

“Please join me in supporting John Cranley for Governor and Teresa Fedor for Lieutenant Governor. Ohio is lucky to have them as leaders, as hard workers, and as people of high principle and great heart.”

It's official!



I'm thrilled to announce my running mate and candidate for Lieutenant Governor, @teresa_fedor. I know she'll bring the change we need to Ohio.



Can you pitch in today to show your support? https://t.co/k0rPzvZV0Q — John Cranley (@JohnCranley) January 5, 2022

Fedor is a graduate of Anthony Wayne High School and served in the U.S. Air Force from 1975-78 and the Ohio Air National Guard from 1980-83.

She earned a bachelor’s degree in education from the University of Toledo. She spent 16 years as a kindergarten teacher in the Toledo Public Schools.

Fedor joined the state legislature in 2002 as a member of the Ohio House of Representatives.

“For too long, our leaders have failed us,’’ Fedor said. “This is going to be the ticket that turns around Ohio, not with safe platitudes but with big ideas and smart, strategic plans. Like creating an energy dividend, legalizing marijuana, and then using that money to help create 30,000 jobs that pay at least $60,000 a year. Let’s just think about what a game-changer that could be for Ohio families.”

