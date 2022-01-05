First Alert Weather Day: Snow possible

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thursday will be a First Alert Weather Day with the potential for the first accumulating snow of 2022.

Snow is possible after 2 p.m. through the evening commute before stopping by late evening.

Temperatures will be in the 20s with wind chills in the teens.

The latest models show the storm is moving a bit further south than originally anticipated, and that has reduced the amount of snow possible for the Tri-State, according to FOX19 NOW Meteorologist Catherine Bodak.

Right now, about an inch of snow is possible in our area, she says. This will be a dry, rather than wet, snow that will be easiest to remove with a broom instead of a shovel.

If the storm continues to move further south and if the Tri-State sees snow, totals could drop to just a half-inch, according to Bodak.

Thursday night into Friday will be bitterly cold with wind chills as low as zero. The temperature will bottom out around 10 degrees.

We won’t warm up much Friday. It will be sunny, but the high will struggle to reach the low 20s.

Thermometers will slip back into the teens Friday night into early Saturday.

Whatever snow may fall, warmer temperatures combined with sun and then rain will get rid of it this weekend.

Saturday will be sunny with highs in the low 40s.

Rain is expected Saturday night and Sunday morning.

We will start to dry out Sunday afternoon as temperatures push into the upper 40s.

