First Lady Biden to travel to Kentucky to survey tornado recovery efforts

FOX19 NOW's Tricia Macke was in Bowling Green, Kentucky on Dec. 16 to see how cleanup is going...
FOX19 NOW's Tricia Macke was in Bowling Green, Kentucky on Dec. 16 to see how cleanup is going in the wake of the deadly tornado last weekend.(WXIX)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 2:06 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WXIX) - First Lady Jill Biden will be in Bowling Green, Kentucky, Thursday to survey the ongoing recovery efforts from last month’s deadly tornadoes.

First Lady Biden will join Gov. Andy Beshear and Kentucky First Lady Britainy Beshear to see where the recovery efforts stand, according to the Office of the First Lady.

“The First Lady will highlight the partnership between federal and local agencies that ensures Kentuckians are receiving the aid and relief they need,” her office said.

First Lady Biden’s visit comes a little less than a month after President Joe Biden was in Kentucky.

While in Kentucky, the president announced the federal government would cover the costs for debris removal, overtime for law enforcement and emergency service personnel and shelter.

Gov. Beshear said a few weeks ago his staff thinks the death toll from the December tornadoes was 78.

