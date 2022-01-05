Former Bengals star Ross Browner passes at 67

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Former Cincinnati Bengals player Ross Browner has died of complications from COVID-19, the team reported on Wednesday.

Browner, 67, died after battling the illness for a month, passing just three weeks shy of the 40th anniversary of his greatest game as a pro, according to the team.

It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of my Father, Ross Browner. The world has lost a Titan, @CFBHOF member, @Bengals Legend, but he was most proud of being an @NDFootball alumnus. Our hearts are heavy but he is at peace now. pic.twitter.com/GfySnefdyV — Max Starks IV (@maxstarks78) January 5, 2022

The Bengals said he is fifth on the teams all-time sack list with 59. Browner had a game-high 10 tackles and the Bengals’ only sack of college teammate Joe Montana in Cincinnati’s 26-21 loss to the 49ers in Super Bowl XVI.

Browner was the eighth pick in the 1978 NFL Draft, an all-everything out of Notre Dame.

Browner started 121 games in his nine seasons with the Bengals and retired after playing 11 games with the 1987 Packers. His career-high nine sacks helped fuel the AFC champion Bengals’ 12th-ranked defense in 1981.

