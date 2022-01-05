Contests
Former Bengals star Ross Browner passes at 67

Cincinnati Bengals defensive player Ross Browner (?79), congratulates San Francisco 49ers...
Cincinnati Bengals defensive player Ross Browner (?79), congratulates San Francisco 49ers quarterback Joe Montana, right, as he carries the game ball off the field following the 49ers 26-21 Super Bowl XVI win over the Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 25, 1982, in Pontiac, Mich. Bengals helmet is orange with black trim; 49ers helmet is gold with red black and white trim. (AP Photo)(ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 9:10 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Former Cincinnati Bengals player Ross Browner has died of complications from COVID-19, the team reported on Wednesday.

Browner, 67, died after battling the illness for a month, passing just three weeks shy of the 40th anniversary of his greatest game as a pro, according to the team.

The Bengals said he is fifth on the teams all-time sack list with 59. Browner had a game-high 10 tackles and the Bengals’ only sack of college teammate Joe Montana in Cincinnati’s 26-21 loss to the 49ers in Super Bowl XVI.

Browner was the eighth pick in the 1978 NFL Draft, an all-everything out of Notre Dame.

Browner started 121 games in his nine seasons with the Bengals and retired after playing 11 games with the 1987 Packers. His career-high nine sacks helped fuel the AFC champion Bengals’ 12th-ranked defense in 1981.

