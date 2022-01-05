Contests
Former employee convicted in theft of thousands from Tri-State animal shelter

The woman admitted to grifting the no-kill shelter out of its donations for much of the pandemic.
By Courtney King
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 9:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HILLSBORO, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman admitted this week to stealing from the Highland County Humane Society where she used to work.

Amy Roades handled the books and donations for the no-kill animal shelter located in Hillsboro.

“She was the primary person who handled the money,” said Detective Vincent Antinore with the Highland County Sheriff’s Office.

Antinore says the investigation began after someone noticed discrepancies in the books and tipped off the authorities.

When detectives took over, they found around $6,000 missing.

“What she admitted to in her interview was, if they had donations in the office, she would skim off the top of those donations and cover it with mail-in donations, because there was no way to track mail-in donations,” Antinore explained.

The detectives says Roades was the only person responsible for receiving mail-in donations and consequently was the only one who knew the amounts that came in.

The humane society released a statement on the accusations. It is included in full below.

Board of Directors President Penny Miller said as part of the statement: “It is a shame that someone who was placed in a trusted position as Ms Roades, would steal resources needed to care for the animals in our facility. […] Since the investigation, our new Board of Directors has worked diligently to improve policies and procedures to prevent theft in the future.”

Miller also says Roades agreed as part of her guilty plea to pay back the humane society in an undisclosed amount.

Antinore says Roades stole the money from January-November 2021.

Roades will not see jail time. She was referred to a diversion program this week.

Antinore says the referral means Roades was not technically found guilty, though she admitted to the facts of the case and forewent due process.

If Roades completes the diversion program, the charge can be dismissed.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

