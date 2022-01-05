Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Girl dies, 8 children hurt after bouncy castle blows away in Spain

Spanish news agency EFE reported that another eight children were injured, including some that...
Spanish news agency EFE reported that another eight children were injured, including some that needed hospital treatment.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 8:59 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADRID (AP) — An 8-year-old girl has died from her injuries after strong winds blew a bouncy castle several meters into the air during a fair in eastern Spain, local authorities said Wednesday.

Spanish news agency EFE reported that another eight children were injured, including some that needed hospital treatment.

The town hall of Mislata said it was holding a minute of silence to honor the victim of the accident that occurred late on Tuesday.

Mislata is a municipality that borders with the city of Valencia on Spain’s eastern coast.

Last month, five children died on Australia’s island state of Tasmania after falling from a bouncy castle that was lifted into the air by a gust of wind.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A search is underway right now on the Ohio River for an 84-year-old man reported missing early...
Missing NKY man found in Ludlow, officials say
Get ready for the first snowfall of 2022.
First Alert Weather Day: Possible accumulating snow Thursday afternoon into the evening
Cincinnati Public Schools will announce its plan for reopening in the fall by the end of June.
CPS Board split on remote learning as staff absences approach 400
The electronic display shows the team logos over the empty Paul Brown Stadium before an NFL...
Bengals place several starters on COVID-19 list
AirCare transports woman from I-71 crash in Warren County
AirCare transports Cincinnati woman from I-71 crash, OSP says

Latest News

An assistant police chief in Washington state is in trouble for displaying Nazi insignia in his...
Assistant police chief in trouble for displaying Nazi insignia in office
Hamilton County leaders provide COVID-19 update
Cincinnati Bengals defensive player Ross Browner (?79), congratulates San Francisco 49ers...
Former Bengals star Ross Browner passes at 67
There were no reported deaths or injuries from the calamity on Interstate 95, but plenty of...
Virginia officials defend response to snowy gridlock on I-95
An assistant police chief in Washington state is in trouble for displaying Nazi insignia in his...
Assistant police chief in trouble for displaying Nazi insignia in office