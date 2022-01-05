Hamilton County leaders will provide COVID-19 update Wednesday
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Hamilton County leaders are expected to give an update on the omicron variant’s impact on COVID-19 cases in a news conference Wednesday.
It starts at 9:30 a.m.
Hamilton County Health Commissioner Greg Kesterman and Hamilton County Commissioner Denise Driehaus are expected to speak.
Omicron is fueling a surge in COVID-19 cases locally, statewide in Ohio and nationally.
