Kentucky crews pretreat roads to avoid issues drivers faced in last snow event

FORT MITCHELL, Ky. (WXIX) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 6 was treating roads ahead of Thursday’s expected snow after they said their work in early December was not their best.

Back in early December, drivers in Northern Kentucky faced untreated and slick roads when winter weather moved through.

Nancy Wood with KYTC’s District 6 said at the time they needed to do a better job in the future.

It seems KYTC is not waiting around this time.

“We’ve been watching it [weather forecast] and actually started yesterday pretreating some of our roadways and continued that today,” Wood explained.

The dry weather allowed the KYTC to work ahead with those pretreatments, unlike in December.

“We didn’t have our best day that last event, but this one, we have plenty of warning ahead of time,” Wood said. “The models that we use are showing 1-2″ are possible. This pretreatment, there’s no rain, so we’re able to use the pretreatment out there, the brine. Which is what we’re really focusing on up until the storm tomorrow.”

KYTC encourages everyone to get their errands done Wednesday or early Thursday.

>> Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day: Winter weather advisory for parts of Tri-State <<

Ohio Department of Transportation crews are taking a different approach than KYTC.

Kathleen Fuller with the Ohio Department of Transportation’s District 8 says pretreating roads “probably wouldn’t do a whole lot with this type of storm.”

“We don’t always do a lot of pretreatment in our area anyway,” Fuller said. “We look at the type of storm that we’re going to have and is it really viable course of action for us and in this case probably not.”

Snow is expected in the Tri-State starting in the early afternoon and finally ending in the late evening, FOX19 NOW Chief Meteorologist Steve Horstmeyer said.

That timing is a big concern, as Fuller explains.

“Unfortunately, it’s going to happen at probably one of the worst times, which is in the afternoon/early evening, which is the rush hour or evening commute,” Fuller said. “So, there’s going to be more traffic on the roadway and it’s something everyone needs to be cautious and mindful of.”

Cincinnati Department of Public Services is already working on treating roads, Mayor Aftab Pureval said.

“In advance of tomorrow’s expected snow, our Public Service workers are working around the clock to pre-treat the streets,” the mayor said. “Thanks to these dedicated workers, we will be prepared with the resources and the plan to respond effectively. Please stay safe and exercise caution as weather updates continue.”

