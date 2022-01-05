Contests
Over $43,000 worth of methamphetamine, fentanyl seized during Ohio traffic stop

Drugs seized/Markum Boyd
Drugs seized/Markum Boyd(Source: OSHP/Ottawa County Jail)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 7:30 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Michigan man is facing felony drug charges following a traffic stop in Ohio along State Route 2.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said troopers stopped a 2020 Chevrolet Impala with Florida registration for speeding in Ottawa County on Jan. 2 just after 10 p.m.

The odor of burnt marijuana in the car prompted a probable cause search, according to the OSHP.

During the search, five pounds of methamphetamine, 130 grams of cocaine, and 214 grams of suspected fentanyl were seized.

The confiscated drugs are estimated to value approximately $43,500, the highway patrol said.

Troopers stopped a rented 2020 Chevrolet Impala with Florida registration for a speed violation on state Route 2. While...

Posted by Ohio State Highway Patrol on Tuesday, January 4, 2022

The passenger, identified as 34-year-old Markum Boyd, was taken into custody and booked at the Ottawa County Jail on possessing and trafficking methamphetamine and cocaine.

If convicted, the Detroit-area man could be sentenced to 44 years in prison and face a fine of up to $80,000.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

