Student who wanted school canceled arrested for making threat, district says

OXFORD, Ohio (WXIX) - A student was arrested Wednesday morning for making a threat against Talawanda High School, according to the district.

The district said student was intercepted within minutes of making the threat, and confessed to making the threat.

The student reported to both administration and law enforcement that he made the threat in an effort to get school canceled.

“Talawanda appreciates the administration, the SRO, and the Oxford Police Department for their action which resulted in quickly resolving the incident and keeping our students, staff and school safe,” the district said in a news release.

The student will face disciplinary action at school and also will face charges from the Oxford Police Department, according to the Talawanda School District.

The student was transported to the Butler County Juvenile Detention Center.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.