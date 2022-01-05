Windy today and snow tomorrow

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - This afternoon, daytime highs will reach the mid 40s. It will be windy with gusts as high as 35 mph.

THURSDAY IS A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - accumulating snow is possible afternoon and evening.

Thursday looks like a snowy day in the Tristate with fluffy, light snow beginning early afternoon and ending late evening. Because surface temperatures will be in the 20s and the air upstairs will be even colder a dry snow is in the forecast. In addition, because moisture in the snow formation area upstairs is forecast to be abundant the snow should fall as fluffy, small light flakes.

Model trends have pushed the center of the storm a bit further south with each run resulting in a decrease in the amount of snow expected. In the Dayton, OH area the result will be flurries while in a band from Lexington, KY to Huntington, WV 1″ to 2″ could accumulate. Here at home, it looks like up to 1″of snow will accumulate which will be better to remove with a broom than a shovel.

Because a forecast is not done until the event has ended, if the model trend continues, we could see accumulations closer to 1/2″.

