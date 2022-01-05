Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Windy today and snow tomorrow

By Catherine Bodak
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 5:13 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - This afternoon, daytime highs will reach the mid 40s. It will be windy with gusts as high as 35 mph.

THURSDAY IS A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - accumulating snow is possible afternoon and evening.

Thursday looks like a snowy day in the Tristate with fluffy, light snow beginning early afternoon and ending late evening. Because surface temperatures will be in the 20s and the air upstairs will be even colder a dry snow is in the forecast. In addition, because moisture in the snow formation area upstairs is forecast to be abundant the snow should fall as fluffy, small light flakes.

Model trends have pushed the center of the storm a bit further south with each run resulting in a decrease in the amount of snow expected. In the Dayton, OH area the result will be flurries while in a band from Lexington, KY to Huntington, WV 1″ to 2″ could accumulate. Here at home, it looks like up to 1″of snow will accumulate which will be better to remove with a broom than a shovel.

Because a forecast is not done until the event has ended, if the model trend continues, we could see accumulations closer to 1/2″.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Catherine's Wednesday Forecast
Catherine's Wednesday Forecast

Most Read

A search is underway right now on the Ohio River for an 84-year-old man reported missing early...
Missing NKY man found in Ludlow, officials say
Get ready for the first snowfall of 2022.
First Alert Weather Day: Possible accumulating snow Thursday afternoon into the evening
Cincinnati Public Schools will announce its plan for reopening in the fall by the end of June.
CPS Board split on remote learning as staff absences approach 400
The electronic display shows the team logos over the empty Paul Brown Stadium before an NFL...
Bengals place several starters on COVID-19 list
A Butler County woman died Monday from injuries she suffered in a crash last month, according...
Butler County woman dies nearly a month after crash, coroner says

Latest News

Catherine's Wednesday Forecast
Catherine's Wednesday Forecast
A line of severe thunderstorms knocked down trees and power lines around southern Genesee and...
First Alert Weather Day Thursday: Light Snow Likely Thursday
Overnight Forecast Update
Overnight Forecast Update
Evening Update
Evening Update