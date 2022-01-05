Xavier announces new COVID safety policies at Cintas Center

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Xavier University announced new policies at its women’s and men’s basketball games for the month of January due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.

To enter basketball games, all guests age 12 and older entering the Cintas Center will be required to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative test result within 72 hours of entry.

The university said fans also will be required to wear a mask throughout the duration of the event, unless eating or drinking.

“Our priority is the health and safety of our students, employees and fans attending our games. Given the transmissibility of the Omicron variant, we’re taking the same steps that have effectively limited COVID on Xavier’s campus over the last year,” Xavier Vice President and Director of Athletics Greg Christopher said in a news release.

Fans must provide one of the following to gain entry:

COVID-19 Vaccination Card

Picture of COVID-19 Vaccination Card

Screenshot of COVID-19 Vaccination record from pharmacy (i.e. Kroger, CVS, Walgreens, etc.)

Screenshot of test results of negative PCR or rapid antigen (within 72 hours of entry)

Fans 18 and older should be prepared to show a picture ID to verify ownership of the vaccination card or negative test

These new policies are effective immediately and will be in place until at least Jan. 31, 2022.

Xavier said they will monitor COVID and communicate potential adjustments for February’s home games the final week of January.

