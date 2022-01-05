Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Xavier announces new COVID safety policies at Cintas Center

The Cintas Center is located on the campus of Xavier University
The Cintas Center is located on the campus of Xavier University(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 11:04 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Xavier University announced new policies at its women’s and men’s basketball games for the month of January due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.

To enter basketball games, all guests age 12 and older entering the Cintas Center will be required to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative test result within 72 hours of entry.

The university said fans also will be required to wear a mask throughout the duration of the event, unless eating or drinking.

“Our priority is the health and safety of our students, employees and fans attending our games. Given the transmissibility of the Omicron variant, we’re taking the same steps that have effectively limited COVID on Xavier’s campus over the last year,” Xavier Vice President and Director of Athletics Greg Christopher said in a news release.

Fans must provide one of the following to gain entry:

  • COVID-19 Vaccination Card
  • Picture of COVID-19 Vaccination Card
  • Screenshot of COVID-19 Vaccination record from pharmacy (i.e. Kroger, CVS, Walgreens, etc.)
  • Screenshot of test results of negative PCR or rapid antigen (within 72 hours of entry)
  • Fans 18 and older should be prepared to show a picture ID to verify ownership of the vaccination card or negative test

These new policies are effective immediately and will be in place until at least Jan. 31, 2022.

Xavier said they will monitor COVID and communicate potential adjustments for February’s home games the final week of January.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A search is underway right now on the Ohio River for an 84-year-old man reported missing early...
Missing NKY man found in Ludlow, officials say
Get ready for the first snowfall of 2022.
First Alert Weather Day: Possible accumulating snow Thursday afternoon into the evening
Cincinnati Public Schools will announce its plan for reopening in the fall by the end of June.
CPS Board split on remote learning as staff absences approach 400
The electronic display shows the team logos over the empty Paul Brown Stadium before an NFL...
Bengals place several starters on COVID-19 list
AirCare transports woman from I-71 crash in Warren County
Several injured in crashes on I-71 in Warren County, state police say

Latest News

The omicron variant is fueling a surge in COVID-19 cases locally, statewide in Ohio and...
Hamilton County leaders provide COVID-19 update
Health experts say kids are better off in a classroom with their peers, as long as it's done...
Back to school battle brewing as kids' COVID-19 cases rise
Mt. Healthy Schools announced a short-lived remote learning plan on Tuesday night.
Mt Healthy first Tri-State school district to announce remote learning
The masking requirement begins on Jan. 6.
Middletown City Schools requiring masks for students, staff