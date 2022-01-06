Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Charge added against Hamilton man accused of pouring hot oil on woman, toddler

The man and woman are cousins, police say.
Suspect arrested after woman, 18-month-old son burned with hot oil in Hamilton, police say
Suspect arrested after woman, 18-month-old son burned with hot oil in Hamilton, police say
By Mike Schell and FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A Butler County grand jury on Thursday indicted a man after police say he threw hot cooking oil on his cousin and her 18-month-old son.

Michael Maloney, 41, faces two counts of felonious assault and one count of aggravated burglary, all of which specify Maloney is a repeat violent offender.

Covington police arrested Maloney on Dec. 30 on two counts of felonious assault.

The victim’s family previously said they’d hoped the Butler County prosecutor would upgrade the charges to attempted murder. Attempted murder implies premeditation on the part of the defendant.

Maloney will be in court the morning of Jan. 10 for his arraignment.

The alleged incident happened Dec. 21 at Jayla Witt’s home on Grand Boulevard in Hamilton.

Maloney is accused of breaking into Jayla’s home around 7:50 a.m. and burning her with the hot oil. Police say Jayla called 911 saying an intruder had poured something on her and her son while they were sleeping.

Police confirms Maloney and Jayla are cousins.

Jayla was still in a Dayton burn unit in critical condition as of our last update. The toddler is ok, according to the family.

Mother undergoes surgery after being burned with hot oil by alleged home intruder

The family says Jayla’s face is completely burned. They don’t know if she will ever see again.

“She’s fighting for her life‚” said James Witt, her father.

James says Maloney acted because Jayla made him move out of her home where he had been staying.

“Jayla gave him a place to stay for a couple of nights because she’s got a soft heart like that,” James said. “When she asked him to leave, I’m sure that’s what’s made him mad, and that’s the reason he’s done this because she threw him out.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow is possible after 2 p.m. Thursday through the evening commute before stopping by late...
First Alert Weather Day: Snow falling on parts of the Tri-State
Cincinnati police charged four teenage males with murder in connection with the fatal shooting...
4 teens charged with murder in 16-year-old’s shooting return to juvenile court
Covington Schools first to announce district-wide learning stoppage due to COVID
The electronic display shows the team logos over the empty Paul Brown Stadium before an NFL...
Bengals Pro-Bowler put on COVID list, out Sunday vs Browns
AirCare transports woman from I-71 crash in Warren County
Several injured in crashes on I-71 in Warren County, state police say

Latest News

Several departments are dealing with the same issue.
Tri-State departments work to overcome snowplow driver shortage
The superintendent of Newport Independent schools says the district is moving to...
Newport schools move to remote learning through Jan. 14 due to illness
Juaquana Stevens, 33, pleaded guilty Thursday in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court to...
Woman admits shooting expectant mother, killing her unborn baby
Police have closed the on-ramps to I-75 north and southbound between exit 115 (Newtown Pike)...
Icy conditions, crashes close parts of I-75