Charge added against Hamilton man accused of pouring hot oil on woman, toddler

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A Butler County grand jury on Thursday indicted a man after police say he threw hot cooking oil on his cousin and her 18-month-old son.

Michael Maloney, 41, faces two counts of felonious assault and one count of aggravated burglary, all of which specify Maloney is a repeat violent offender.

Covington police arrested Maloney on Dec. 30 on two counts of felonious assault.

The victim’s family previously said they’d hoped the Butler County prosecutor would upgrade the charges to attempted murder. Attempted murder implies premeditation on the part of the defendant.

Maloney will be in court the morning of Jan. 10 for his arraignment.

The alleged incident happened Dec. 21 at Jayla Witt’s home on Grand Boulevard in Hamilton.

Maloney is accused of breaking into Jayla’s home around 7:50 a.m. and burning her with the hot oil. Police say Jayla called 911 saying an intruder had poured something on her and her son while they were sleeping.

Police confirms Maloney and Jayla are cousins.

Jayla was still in a Dayton burn unit in critical condition as of our last update. The toddler is ok, according to the family.

The family says Jayla’s face is completely burned. They don’t know if she will ever see again.

“She’s fighting for her life‚” said James Witt, her father.

James says Maloney acted because Jayla made him move out of her home where he had been staying.

“Jayla gave him a place to stay for a couple of nights because she’s got a soft heart like that,” James said. “When she asked him to leave, I’m sure that’s what’s made him mad, and that’s the reason he’s done this because she threw him out.”

