Chili Fest at Findlay Market returns in January
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 1:29 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Chili Fest at Findlay Market returns on Jan. 16 with more than 20 merchants participating in this year’s event.
The Chili Fest begins at 10 a.m. and goes till 4 p.m. on the 16th.
Five sample tickets cost $10 and 12 tickets cost $20. Tickets can be purchased at the Market Center or online.
Businesses and samples include:
- BanaSun Smoothie Bar - Wellness Shot
- Bouchard’s Pasta - Chili & Cornbread
- Cartridge Brewing Co. - Chili & Cornbread
- Churchill’s Fine Teas - Some Like It Hot Black Tea
- Dat’s Ol’ School Cookin’ - White Bean & Turkey Chili and Traditional Beef Chili
- Dean’s Mediterranean Imports - Moroccan Chickpea Chili
- Deeper Roots - Holy Moly (Mexican Mocha)
- Eckerlin Meats - Texas Beer Bacon Chili
- Em’s Bread - 5 Cheese Banana Pepper Stuffed Loaf
- Gramma Debbie’s Kitchen - Chicken and Vegan Chili
- Greekish - Beef Chili
- Herban Vegans - Veggie Chili
- Harmony Plant Fare - Cincy Style Chili Grilled Cheese
- Jane’s - Hot Honey Bourbon Toddy
- Makers Bakers Co. - Mango Habanero Cheesecake
- Mama Lo Hizo - Mexican Style Chili
- Mama Made It - Sweet & Salty Popcorn
- Maverick Chocolate Co. - Fahrenheit 513 Hot Chocolate
- Mighty Good – sample coming soon!
- OTR Bagel Bar - Flamin Hot Cheeto Bagel with Smoked Garlic and Carolina Reaper Schmear
- The Arepa Place - Plantain Chips with Salsa Roja
- The Empanadas Box - Cinci-Chili Empanada
- The Rhined - Baked Chili Mac Cups
- Urbana Cafe - Spicy Hot Chocolate
Aprina Johnson and Everything’s Jake at Jane’s will perform live music at the Race Street Station.
