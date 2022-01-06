Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Chili Fest at Findlay Market returns in January

The Chili Fest begins at 10 a.m. and goes till 4 p.m. on the 16th.
The Chili Fest begins at 10 a.m. and goes till 4 p.m. on the 16th.(WXIX)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 1:29 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Chili Fest at Findlay Market returns on Jan. 16 with more than 20 merchants participating in this year’s event.

The Chili Fest begins at 10 a.m. and goes till 4 p.m. on the 16th.

Five sample tickets cost $10 and 12 tickets cost $20. Tickets can be purchased at the Market Center or online.

Businesses and samples include:

  • BanaSun Smoothie Bar - Wellness Shot
  • Bouchard’s Pasta - Chili & Cornbread
  • Cartridge Brewing Co. - Chili & Cornbread
  • Churchill’s Fine Teas - Some Like It Hot Black Tea
  • Dat’s Ol’ School Cookin’ - White Bean & Turkey Chili and Traditional Beef Chili
  • Dean’s Mediterranean Imports - Moroccan Chickpea Chili
  • Deeper Roots - Holy Moly (Mexican Mocha)
  • Eckerlin Meats - Texas Beer Bacon Chili
  • Em’s Bread - 5 Cheese Banana Pepper Stuffed Loaf
  • Gramma Debbie’s Kitchen - Chicken and Vegan Chili
  • Greekish - Beef Chili
  • Herban Vegans - Veggie Chili
  • Harmony Plant Fare - Cincy Style Chili Grilled Cheese
  • Jane’s - Hot Honey Bourbon Toddy
  • Makers Bakers Co. - Mango Habanero Cheesecake
  • Mama Lo Hizo - Mexican Style Chili
  • Mama Made It - Sweet & Salty Popcorn
  • Maverick Chocolate Co. - Fahrenheit 513 Hot Chocolate
  • Mighty Good – sample coming soon!
  • OTR Bagel Bar - Flamin Hot Cheeto Bagel with Smoked Garlic and Carolina Reaper Schmear
  • The Arepa Place - Plantain Chips with Salsa Roja
  • The Empanadas Box - Cinci-Chili Empanada
  • The Rhined - Baked Chili Mac Cups
  • Urbana Cafe - Spicy Hot Chocolate

Aprina Johnson and Everything’s Jake at Jane’s will perform live music at the Race Street Station.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow is possible after 2 p.m. Thursday through the evening commute before stopping by late...
First Alert Weather Day: Snow falling on parts of the Tri-State
Cincinnati police charged four teenage males with murder in connection with the fatal shooting...
4 teens charged with murder in 16-year-old’s shooting return to juvenile court
The electronic display shows the team logos over the empty Paul Brown Stadium before an NFL...
Bengals Pro-Bowler put on COVID list, out Sunday vs Browns
Covington Schools first to announce district-wide learning stoppage due to COVID
AirCare transports woman from I-71 crash in Warren County
Several injured in crashes on I-71 in Warren County, state police say

Latest News

Terrain for skiing and riding will be limited, Perfect North Slopes tweeted.
Perfect North Slopes opening up skiing, snowboarding Monday
The Taft Museum of Art will pause all in-person tours, events, and public programs from Jan. 3...
Taft Art Museum second in Tri-State to shut down temporarily to give staff a break
Cincinnati Zoo's PNC Festival of Lights was voted Best Zoo Lights by USA Today for the fourth...
Cincinnati Zoo wins Best Zoo Lights for fourth year in a row
The mascot will perform on opening night.
UC Bearcat to perform Nutcracker opening night; Cincy mascots will appear in shows