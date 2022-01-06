Chili Fest at Findlay Market returns in January

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Chili Fest at Findlay Market returns on Jan. 16 with more than 20 merchants participating in this year’s event.

The Chili Fest begins at 10 a.m. and goes till 4 p.m. on the 16th.

Five sample tickets cost $10 and 12 tickets cost $20. Tickets can be purchased at the Market Center or online.

Businesses and samples include:

BanaSun Smoothie Bar - Wellness Shot

Bouchard’s Pasta - Chili & Cornbread

Cartridge Brewing Co. - Chili & Cornbread

Churchill’s Fine Teas - Some Like It Hot Black Tea

Dat’s Ol’ School Cookin’ - White Bean & Turkey Chili and Traditional Beef Chili

Dean’s Mediterranean Imports - Moroccan Chickpea Chili

Deeper Roots - Holy Moly (Mexican Mocha)

Eckerlin Meats - Texas Beer Bacon Chili

Em’s Bread - 5 Cheese Banana Pepper Stuffed Loaf

Gramma Debbie’s Kitchen - Chicken and Vegan Chili

Greekish - Beef Chili

Herban Vegans - Veggie Chili

Harmony Plant Fare - Cincy Style Chili Grilled Cheese

Jane’s - Hot Honey Bourbon Toddy

Makers Bakers Co. - Mango Habanero Cheesecake

Mama Lo Hizo - Mexican Style Chili

Mama Made It - Sweet & Salty Popcorn

Maverick Chocolate Co. - Fahrenheit 513 Hot Chocolate

Mighty Good – sample coming soon!

OTR Bagel Bar - Flamin Hot Cheeto Bagel with Smoked Garlic and Carolina Reaper Schmear

The Arepa Place - Plantain Chips with Salsa Roja

The Empanadas Box - Cinci-Chili Empanada

The Rhined - Baked Chili Mac Cups

Urbana Cafe - Spicy Hot Chocolate

Aprina Johnson and Everything’s Jake at Jane’s will perform live music at the Race Street Station.

