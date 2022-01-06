Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Cincinnati Children’s providing free COVID vaccine boosters to kids 12 or older

The booster is available for those 12 and up.
The booster is available for those 12 and up.(Cincinnati Children's Hospital)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 10:14 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center is providing free Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccine boosters to kids 12 or older as well as some younger children who are immunocompromised.

The Pfizer-BioNTech booster is available at Cincinnati Children’s vaccine clinics for anyone 12 or older who completed a two-dose series of Pfizer at least five months ago.

Also, moderately or severely immunocompromised 5 to 11-year-olds may receive an additional primary dose of the Pfizer vaccine 28 days after their second shot. 

Only the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is authorized for kids 5-11, and Cincinnati Children’s expanded availability of booster shots following federal approval Jan. 5.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that adults or children eligible for a third dose or a booster get one as soon as possible to guard against COVID.

“We have an incredible opportunity to boost immunity across our community,” said Susan Wade-Murphy, RN, assistant vice president for Patient Services. “Our clinics are ready to vaccinate. Appointments are available at all sites, and walk-ins are welcome during specified times at our main campus in Avondale.”

To make an appointment, visit their website.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow is possible after 2 p.m. Thursday through the evening commute before stopping by late...
First Alert Weather Day: Snow possible this afternoon
Cincinnati police charged four teenage males with murder in connection with the fatal shooting...
4 teens charged with murder in 16-year-old’s shooting return to juvenile court
The electronic display shows the team logos over the empty Paul Brown Stadium before an NFL...
Bengals Pro-Bowler put on COVID list, out Sunday vs Browns
AirCare transports woman from I-71 crash in Warren County
Several injured in crashes on I-71 in Warren County, state police say
Covington Schools first to announce district-wide learning stoppage due to COVID

Latest News

Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval and City Manager Paula Boggs Muething were among speakers at...
Cincinnati expands COVID-19 testing by partnering with community groups
Rio de Janeiro cancels some Carnival events over COVID surge
More big entertainment events are shifting gears as the omicron variant continues to spread.
Hollywood Minute: Grammys delayed, Sundance goes virtual due to omicron
Despite the surge, the Biden administration provided billions of dollars to fund resources for...
Major school districts stop in-person learning amid COVID surge