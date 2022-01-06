Cincinnati Children’s providing free COVID vaccine boosters to kids 12 or older

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center is providing free Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccine boosters to kids 12 or older as well as some younger children who are immunocompromised.

The Pfizer-BioNTech booster is available at Cincinnati Children’s vaccine clinics for anyone 12 or older who completed a two-dose series of Pfizer at least five months ago.

Also, moderately or severely immunocompromised 5 to 11-year-olds may receive an additional primary dose of the Pfizer vaccine 28 days after their second shot.

Only the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is authorized for kids 5-11, and Cincinnati Children’s expanded availability of booster shots following federal approval Jan. 5.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that adults or children eligible for a third dose or a booster get one as soon as possible to guard against COVID.

“We have an incredible opportunity to boost immunity across our community,” said Susan Wade-Murphy, RN, assistant vice president for Patient Services. “Our clinics are ready to vaccinate. Appointments are available at all sites, and walk-ins are welcome during specified times at our main campus in Avondale.”

To make an appointment, visit their website.

