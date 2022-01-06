More Cincinnati Public Schools move remote learning

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Public Schools is moving six more schools to remote learning starting Friday due to staffing shortages related to the increasing spread of COVID-19, the district announced.

The schools starting remote learning on Friday include:

Carson School

Gilbert A. Dater High School

Hats-Porter School

Rees E. Price Academy

Rothenberg Academy

Walnut Hills High School

Each of those schools will return to in-person learning on Jan. 12, according to the CPS website.

Eight total CPS schools are now in remote learning.

On Wednesday, the district announced Language Enrichment and Academic Proficiency (LEAP) and the Academy of World Languages (AWL) would begin remote learning on Thursday.

LEAP and AWL will return to in-person learning on Jan. 11.

