Cincy Winter Beerfest postponed due to COVID concerns

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The 14th Annual Cincy Winter Beerfest has been postponed to April 1-2 due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 positive case numbers in Ohio.

It was originally scheduled for Feb. 11-12.

“Obviously, it’s not a fun conversation to have, but the best time to bring everyone back together to enjoy an event of this size is when cases aren’t spiking beyond the point they were when we took a year off,” Co-Founder Matt King said in a news release. “We’re hopeful that waiting a few more months will be the perfect time to host the festival.”

The two-night, three-session annual event, which was paused in 2021, is returning to the Duke Energy Convention Center.

Approximately 400 local, regional and hard-to-find craft beers from more than 130 breweries will be available to sample.

Tickets are still available for the rescheduled dates and all previously purchased tickets will remain valid.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.