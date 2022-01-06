Contests
Councilman Greg Landsman announces bid for Congress

Councilman Greg Landsman (FOX19 NOW/Jennifer Baker)

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 12:40 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Councilman Greg Landsman announced he is running for congress Thursday.

He launched his campaign for Congress in Ohio’s 1st Congressional District, which now includes all of Cincinnati and Warren County and parts of Hamilton County.

Landsman was sworn into office as a Cincinnati councilmember on Wednesday.

“As a father of two, I see first-hand how Washington isn’t doing enough to help families in our community,” said Landsman, “We desperately need better leadership in Congress, and that’s why I’m running.”

He was elected to City Council in 2017.

