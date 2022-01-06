Contests
First Alert Weather Day: Snow possible this afternoon

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 5:31 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day with the potential for the first accumulating snow of 2022.

Snow is possible after noon through the evening commute before stopping by late evening.

A half-inch to 1.5 inches of snow could accumulate, says FOX19 NOW Meteorologist Frank Marzullo.

Some isolated higher amounts could fall, totaling 2 to 3 inches, near Maysville in northern Kentucky and south and east.

Temperatures will be in the 20s with wind chills in the teens.

A few school districts already have canceled or delayed classes Thursday.

LIST: School Closings & Delays

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday for the following counties: Carroll, Gallatin, Owen, Grant, Pendleton, Bracken, Robertson, Mason, Brown and Adams.

FOX19 NOW DETAILED WEATHER FORECAST

It will be bitterly cold overnight into Friday.

Wind chill factors will be near zero.

The temperature will bottom out around 10 degrees.

We won’t warm up much Friday. It will be sunny, but the high will struggle to reach the low 20s.

Thermometers will slip back into the teens Friday night into early Saturday.

Whatever snow may fall, warmer temperatures combined with sun and then rain will get rid of it this weekend.

Saturday will be sunny with highs in the low 40s.

Rain is expected Saturday night and Sunday morning.

We will start to dry out Sunday afternoon as temperatures push into the upper 40s.

Stay up to date with the weather forecast in your area by downloading the free FOX19 First Alert Weather app by clicking here.

Or you can use the camera on your phone or tablet and hold it up to the QR code pictured below.

The FOX19 First Alert Weather App is available for free in the app store.
The FOX19 First Alert Weather App is available for free in the app store.(WXIX)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

