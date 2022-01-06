First Alert Weather Day: Snow possible this afternoon

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day with the potential for the first accumulating snow of 2022.

Snow is possible after noon through the evening commute before stopping by late evening.

A half-inch to 1.5 inches of snow could accumulate, says FOX19 NOW Meteorologist Frank Marzullo.

Some isolated higher amounts could fall, totaling 2 to 3 inches, near Maysville in northern Kentucky and south and east.

Temperatures will be in the 20s with wind chills in the teens.

A few school districts already have canceled or delayed classes Thursday.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday for the following counties: Carroll, Gallatin, Owen, Grant, Pendleton, Bracken, Robertson, Mason, Brown and Adams.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: The bottom line most will see 0.5" to 1.0" of snow. This will be more timing with slick spots on untreated surfaces likely for the evening commute. Higher amounts far south and east. Very cold air is the other big story with wind chill near zero. @fox19 pic.twitter.com/9RMygDh7iV — Frank Marzullo (@FOX19Frank) January 6, 2022

Accumulation will not be a huge issue, this is more about timing during the afternoon and evening commute. I would much rather have 3 inches of snow while we are sleeping than half inch to 1 inch when we are on the roads. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/B5YKfOss56 — Frank Marzullo (@FOX19Frank) January 6, 2022

FOX19 NOW DETAILED WEATHER FORECAST

It will be bitterly cold overnight into Friday.

Wind chill factors will be near zero.

The temperature will bottom out around 10 degrees.

We won’t warm up much Friday. It will be sunny, but the high will struggle to reach the low 20s.

Thermometers will slip back into the teens Friday night into early Saturday.

Whatever snow may fall, warmer temperatures combined with sun and then rain will get rid of it this weekend.

Saturday will be sunny with highs in the low 40s.

Rain is expected Saturday night and Sunday morning.

We will start to dry out Sunday afternoon as temperatures push into the upper 40s.

