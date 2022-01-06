Contests
Group homes set to open in Cincinnati this year thanks to nonprofit

‘The vision is coming to reality.’
By Jessica Schmidt
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 11:24 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thanks to the work of a local organization, four group homes for at-risk youth are now set to be built across the Tri-State.

Nakia Swint, founder of the Louise Shropshire Corporation, a nonprofit, has been laser-focused on making it happen since she first shared her plans in 2021.

Thanks to sponsorships, donations and partnerships, Swint said they now have four designated locations for the group homes: a 31-unit building in Avondale, a side-by-side location that will house 12 girls, with six girls in each building and an independent living facility in Price Hill.

“A year ago, we were just fiddling around with paperwork, and right now, the vision is coming to reality,” Swint said.

Each of the homes will offer programs like trauma counseling, drug counseling and a variety of classes.

“It will provide housing for the kids that age out of the system. They’ll have their own make like apartment. They’ll get basic life skills,” she said.

Swint said they are also launching an online Saturday show called “Teen Talk Live” that will start in February. It is designed to create a dialogue with teens in the community and will be shared on Facebook and YouTube.

“Give them insight whether we’re talking about finances, sex, or gun violence, and the kids will be able to speak freely. It will be a safe place for them,” she said.

According to Swint, they also plan to expand by starting support groups that will include youth from all over the Tri-State, not just from the group homes.

“We’ll do college tours. We’ll help them do job applications, open up bank accounts,” Swint said.

Although their primary mission is to help at-risk youth, Swint said they also hope the non-profit will ease the burden on parents too.

“We want to give them the options and the choices to have a better life, to stay away from the guns, to stay away from the drugs, to stay away from the streets,” Swint said. “We want to show them that there’s other things that kids can get into.”

Swint believes the Price Hill building and the side-by-side girls building will likely open later this year. The Avondale facility will take longer and will likely open in early 2023.

To help continue funding the project, there will be another annual mother-son dance and a father-daughter dance. Both fundraising dances will take place in April, with tickets on sale in March.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

