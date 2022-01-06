Gun owners implored to practice safe storage after rash of gun thefts

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are relying in part on gun owners to reduce the city’s two-year rise in gun violence.

A record 94 people died in shootings deemed homicides in Cincinnati in 2020. The city came one short of matching that total in 2021.

It’s a problem in cities across the nation, but CPD Sergeant Anthony Mitchell sees a partial solution in the individual responsibility of gun owners.

“We as adults, together, are responsible for our children, and we have got to take ownership over that,” Mitchell said.

The sergeant’s message is that gun owners need to teach their children what a gun is and what it can do.

“Before I’m a police officer, I’m a father,” Mitchell said, “and I could only imagine something happening to my daughter.”

Mitchell’s 11-year-old daughter isn’t much younger than some victims—or suspects—in 2021′s rash of youth gun violence. He says with kids her age, who are naturally curious, education is pivotal.

Whitney Austin agrees.

Austin was survived 12 gunshot wounds in the 2018 mass shooting on Fountain Square.

“I got to go home to my family to see my two small children, my husband, and that is all I dreamed about in those moments of being shot,” she said.

Austin now heads Whitney Strong, an organization that aims to reduce gun violence by advocating for responsible gun ownership.

“If your gun is not in use,” she said, “it’s really incumbent on you as a responsible gun owner to safely store it.”

Whitney Strong offers training programs proven to be effective in neighborhoods with high levels of gun violence, including Avondale and Winton Hills. Included is firearm safety training.

Austin calls safe gun storage a “universal solution” to reduce gun violence in communities.

“I am a gun owner,” Austin said. “Many of the supporters of Whitney Strong are gun owners too. I think people underestimate the value of safe storage. If you safely store your firearm, you can prevent the violence that’s occurring.”

With so much of that violence taking place among young people, Austin says it’s paramount to talk to them about guns.

“You need to understand that kids are sometimes taking risks that we don’t take as adults, right? So, what can you do to reinforce those conversations? You can safely store, so even if they […] do not do the right thing and try to move for that gun, it’s not going to be there.”

An issue that’s crept up in the first days of 2022 is people keeping guns in their cars. CPD says they’re already taken reports of eight guns stole out of cars in the new year.

“You cannot leave your gun in your car overnight unless it is safely stored,” Austin said.

She adds she would prefer people not keep their guns in their car overnight at all.

“Gun owners need to take that additional step to be responsible and understand the connection, that if you leave [a gun] in the car unprotected, that that gun can be stolen and used in a criminal activity, and that’s not what you bought it for in the first place,” Austin said.

Part of the difficulty of safe storage is access to gun locks. Austin says they can be both expensive and hard to find now during a global supply shortage.

Whitney Strong partners with Cincinnati police and other jurisdictions across the region to address the issue.

The organization also has gun locks available on request.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

