Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Juvenile ejected in Green Twp crash, police say

A juvenile was ejected in a crash and seriously hurt in Green Township Wednesday night, police...
A juvenile was ejected in a crash and seriously hurt in Green Township Wednesday night, police said.
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 7:05 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A juvenile was ejected in a crash and seriously hurt in Green Township Wednesday night, police said.

Two other juveniles who were in the vehicle were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

It happened on Taylor Road near Springoak Drive about 9:30 p.m.

Police say their initial investigation shows the vehicle traveled off the right side of the road, where it struck a utility pole and tree.

The vehicle stopped in the grass area near the utility pole.

All occupants inside the vehicle are juveniles.

Impairment from alcohol and or drugs is still being investigated, according to police.

The crash investigation is being handled by the Green Township Police Department Traffic Unit.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Green Township Police at 513-574-0007, or Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati police charged four teenage males with murder in connection with the fatal shooting...
4 teens charged with murder in 16-year-old’s shooting return to juvenile court
Snow is possible after 2 p.m. Thursday through the evening commute before stopping by late...
First Alert Weather Day: Snow possible this afternoon
The electronic display shows the team logos over the empty Paul Brown Stadium before an NFL...
Bengals Pro-Bowler put on COVID list, out Sunday vs Browns
AirCare transports woman from I-71 crash in Warren County
Several injured in crashes on I-71 in Warren County, state police say
Covington Schools first to announce district-wide learning stoppage due to COVID

Latest News

Snow is possible after 2 p.m. Thursday through the evening commute before stopping by late...
First Alert Weather Day: Snow possible this afternoon
Group homes for at-risk youth expected to be up and running later this year
Group homes set to open in Cincinnati this year thanks to nonprofit
Jill Biden (AP)
First Lady of United States postpones visit to Bowling Green
Back of building collapses in Clinton County
170-year-old building suddenly collapses in Clinton County