Man indicted for murder in death of NKY woman

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A man has been indicted on murder and other charges after a woman was found dead during a well-being check.

Dillion Brewster, 26, was indicted on charges of murder, kidnapping and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to court documents.

According to police, officers were called to a home on Brewster Lane around 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 20 for a well-being check.

Kameryn Recchia, 25, was found with a gunshot wound by officers, police said.

She died at the scene.

Brewster is being held at the Kenton County Detention Center.

