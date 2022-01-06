Contests
Man indicted for murder in death of NKY woman

Dillion Brewster, 26, of Morning View, appeared in court Wednesday for the first time since he...
Dillion Brewster, 26, of Morning View, appeared in court Wednesday for the first time since he was arrested in late October.(WXIX)
By Kim Schupp
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 2:38 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A man has been indicted on murder and other charges after a woman was found dead during a well-being check.

Dillion Brewster, 26, was indicted on charges of murder, kidnapping and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to court documents.

According to police, officers were called to a home on Brewster Lane around 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 20 for a well-being check.

Kameryn Recchia, 25, was found with a gunshot wound by officers, police said.

She died at the scene.

Brewster is being held at the Kenton County Detention Center.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

