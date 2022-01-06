Man shoots brother in Green Twp home, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Green Township police are searching for a suspect they say shot his own brother inside their father’s home Wednesday night.

It happened about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in the first story of a home on Dickinson Avenue off Westwood Northern Boulevard, according to Corporal Dan Jackson.

Andrew Lang, 37, is wanted on charges of felonious assault and weapons under disability (illegally having a gun due to a previous felony conviction).

Their father was home but upstairs at the time. He came down and confronted his son, who fled on foot, according to Corporal Jackson.

The shooting victim was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, he said.

Police say they hope to talk to the victim Thursday to learn more about what led to the shooting.

Anyone who sees Lang or knows where he is can contact Green Township Police: 513-574-0007, or Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

