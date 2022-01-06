Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Man shoots brother in Green Twp home, police say

Andrew Lang
Andrew Lang(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 7:27 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Green Township police are searching for a suspect they say shot his own brother inside their father’s home Wednesday night.

It happened about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in the first story of a home on Dickinson Avenue off Westwood Northern Boulevard, according to Corporal Dan Jackson.

Andrew Lang, 37, is wanted on charges of felonious assault and weapons under disability (illegally having a gun due to a previous felony conviction).

Their father was home but upstairs at the time. He came down and confronted his son, who fled on foot, according to Corporal Jackson.

The shooting victim was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, he said.

Police say they hope to talk to the victim Thursday to learn more about what led to the shooting.

Anyone who sees Lang or knows where he is can contact Green Township Police: 513-574-0007, or Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow is possible after 2 p.m. Thursday through the evening commute before stopping by late...
First Alert Weather Day: Snow possible this afternoon
Cincinnati police charged four teenage males with murder in connection with the fatal shooting...
4 teens charged with murder in 16-year-old’s shooting return to juvenile court
The electronic display shows the team logos over the empty Paul Brown Stadium before an NFL...
Bengals Pro-Bowler put on COVID list, out Sunday vs Browns
AirCare transports woman from I-71 crash in Warren County
Several injured in crashes on I-71 in Warren County, state police say
Covington Schools first to announce district-wide learning stoppage due to COVID

Latest News

A juvenile was ejected in a crash and seriously hurt in Green Township Wednesday night, police...
Juvenile ejected in Green Twp crash, police say
Snow is possible after 2 p.m. Thursday through the evening commute before stopping by late...
First Alert Weather Day: Snow possible this afternoon
Group homes for at-risk youth expected to be up and running later this year
Group homes set to open in Cincinnati this year thanks to nonprofit
Jill Biden (AP)
First Lady of United States postpones visit to Bowling Green