Mt. Healthy shifts to remote learning for two weeks

Classroom instruction will resume for all students Jan. 24.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 6:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Mt. Healthy students will learn remotely through Jan. 21, the district announced on Thursday.

The announcement comes amid a rise in illnesses and quarantines associated with COVID-19 cases, the district says.

Students in grades 7-12 are already learning remotely after the district closed Mt. Healthy Junior/High School to classroom instruction on Jan. 5.

At the time of that announcement, the district estimated it would only last through Jan. 7.

Now all Mt. Healthy students will be remote for the next two weeks. T

he district’s elementary schools remain in-person as of this writing, per the plan announced on Jan. 5. They will begin remote instruction on Monday, Jan. 10.

Classroom instruction will resume for all students Jan. 24.

Students and parents/guardians will receive remote learning instructions from building principals and teachers.

“We understand the stress this places on parents during remote learning, and we appreciate your consideration as we work together to provide a safe learning environment for our students and staff,” a district spokesperson said.

