Need to report untreated roads in your area? Here’s how

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - With snow possibly moving through Cincinnati Thursday, residents can see where snowplow trucks have been and even report untreated roads in their neighborhoods.

The Department of Public Services prioritizes routes like hills, bridges, and main thoroughfares to be treated first.

The interactive map below shows residents where and when snowplow trucks have been.

Snow is possible after 12 p.m. through the evening commute before stopping by late evening.

A half-inch to 1.5 inches of snow could accumulate, says FOX19 NOW Meteorologist Frank Marzullo.

>> First Alert Weather Day: Snow possible this afternoon <<

Accumulation will not be a huge issue, this is more about timing during the afternoon and evening commute. I would much rather have 3 inches of snow while we are sleeping than half inch to 1 inch when we are on the roads. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/B5YKfOss56 — Frank Marzullo (@FOX19Frank) January 6, 2022

Temperatures will be in the 20s with wind chills in the teens.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.