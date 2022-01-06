Contests
Need to report untreated roads in your area? Here’s how

Here's a look at the Sixth Street overpass coming out of downtown Cincinnati near Linn Street when snow moved through Cincinnati in December.
Here's a look at the Sixth Street overpass coming out of downtown Cincinnati near Linn Street when snow moved through Cincinnati in December.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 11:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - With snow possibly moving through Cincinnati Thursday, residents can see where snowplow trucks have been and even report untreated roads in their neighborhoods.

The Department of Public Services prioritizes routes like hills, bridges, and main thoroughfares to be treated first.

The interactive map below shows residents where and when snowplow trucks have been.

Snow is possible after 12 p.m. through the evening commute before stopping by late evening.

A half-inch to 1.5 inches of snow could accumulate, says FOX19 NOW Meteorologist Frank Marzullo.

>> First Alert Weather Day: Snow possible this afternoon <<

Temperatures will be in the 20s with wind chills in the teens.

