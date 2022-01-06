Newport schools move to remote learning through Jan. 14 due to illness

NEWPORT, Ky. (WXIX) - The superintendent of Newport Independent schools says the district is moving to Non-Traditional Instruction (NTI) from Friday, Jan. 7 through Friday, Jan. 14 due to an increasing number of students and staff who are sick or are in quarantine.

There will be no classes on Monday, Jan. 17 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Students will return to the classroom on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

Superintendent Tony Watts says scheduled vaccination clinics will continue unless he hears otherwise.

Schools will continue to provide meals to students from Monday, Jan. 10 through Friday, Jan. 14 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

They must be picked up at your child’s school.

Orders must be placed before 9 a.m. each day by calling (859) 292-3038.

