Northern Kentucky attorney sentenced in Boone County for human trafficking charges

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A Northern Kentucky attorney was sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to promoting human trafficking.

Robert Poole, 53, received the sentence in a Boone Circuit Court on Thursday.

He must also pay $10,000 to the Human Trafficking Victims Fund as part of his sentencing in Boone County, the judge ruled.

Poole pleaded guilty last year in Kenton Circuit Court to promoting human trafficking and was sentenced to eight years in prison, probated for five years with conditions. He was also ordered to pay $40,000 to the Human Trafficking Victims Fund.

As part of the sentencing in both Boone and Kenton courts, a 10-year protective order has been put in place for 13 different victims.

Prosecutors say Poole trafficked five women for sexual activity in Kenton County for himself and others.

Prosecutors say Poole teamed up with former Campbell County District Judge Tim Nolan to set up the trafficking network.

“Former Judge Timothy Nolan and Rob Poole acted together as a team. They recruited these girls through various means. They found young women who were in vulnerable states. Most of them had drug problems. Most of them had legal problems and they used those vulnerabilities to manipulate them to be basically their own private prostitutes,” Det. Tom Loos of Erlanger police said in court.

Nolan was sentenced in 2018 to 20 years in prison for human trafficking charges.

