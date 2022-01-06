Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

School apologizes for 92-4 win in girls’ hoops

The Sharks led 29-0 after one quarter, 56-0 at halftime and 80-0 after three quarters.
The Sharks led 29-0 after one quarter, 56-0 at halftime and 80-0 after three quarters.(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 8:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut high school has apologized after its girls’ basketball team beat an overmatched opponent 92-4.

Sacred Heart Academy of Hamden beat Lyman Hall-Wallingford on Monday night.

The Sharks led 29-0 after one quarter, 56-0 at halftime and 80-0 after three quarters.

Sacred Heart’s president says the school is deeply remorseful about how the game was played.

Lyman Hall’s coach says his team was pressed through most of the first half, and Sacred Heart continued to run its fast break and shoot 3-pointers with the game well out of hand.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow is possible after 2 p.m. Thursday through the evening commute before stopping by late...
First Alert Weather Day: Snow possible this afternoon
Cincinnati police charged four teenage males with murder in connection with the fatal shooting...
4 teens charged with murder in 16-year-old’s shooting return to juvenile court
The electronic display shows the team logos over the empty Paul Brown Stadium before an NFL...
Bengals Pro-Bowler put on COVID list, out Sunday vs Browns
AirCare transports woman from I-71 crash in Warren County
Several injured in crashes on I-71 in Warren County, state police say
Covington Schools first to announce district-wide learning stoppage due to COVID

Latest News

Harris delivers remarks on Jan. 6 attack
Novak Djokovic's chance to play for a 10th Australian Open title was thrown into limbo.
Tennis star Djokovic fights deportation from Australia over vaccination rules
Vanessa Bryant speaks during a celebration of life for her husband Kobe Bryant and daughter...
Judge rejects bid to dismiss Vanessa Bryant lawsuit
President Joe Biden in his remarks Thursday said his predecessor tried to prevent the peaceful...
Biden marks year since Capitol attack: ‘I will stand in this breach’
Cincinnati to announce expanded COVID-19 testing