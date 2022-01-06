Contests
Share your snow pictures, videos

Snow starting to fall in Florence, Kentucky.
Snow starting to fall in Florence, Kentucky.(WXIX)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 2:40 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow!

Parts of the Tri-State are expected to see its first accumulating snow of 2022.

If your area is getting snow, you can send your photos and videos to FOX19 NOW. Submit all the snow pics and videos you want by clicking the green “add media” icon below.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

