Level I Snow Emergencies declared in 3 NKY counties

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Three Northern Kentucky counties are under snow emergencies early Thursday evening.

Kenton, Campbell and Mason counties declared Level I Snow Emergencies shortly after 3 p.m. The emergency declarations will be in effect for each of the counties until further notice.

The declaration means roadways are hazardous with blowing and/or drifting snow. Roadways may be icy. Cautious driving is advised.

Moreover, during snow emergencies with snowfall 2″ or greater, Kentucky law prohibits drivers parking their cars on any public road right of way.

[4:15 PM] It's a snowy scene in Mason County, KY and many other spots near/south of the Ohio River this afternoon. Exercise extra caution for this evening's commute as roads may be snow-covered and slick. Webcam at US-68 at the Ohio River bridge courtesy of KYTC. pic.twitter.com/j4i7VDvaJL — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) January 6, 2022

There are three tiers of snow emergency declarations, with Level I Snow Emergencies being the least severe.

Campbell County Emergency Management Director William Turner notes temporary staffing shortages may hamper or delay road-clearing efforts.

“The road department will be pre-treating roads as much as possible and will be utilizing other county employees to help cover snow plow routes,” Turner said. “All county roads will be cleared, it just may take longer than usual.”

Conditions are generally worse in the southeast portions of the counties. Snowfall is expected to be greatest in the Tri-State during the evening commute.

[10:20 AM] Here is our latest expected snow accumulation forecast. Not many changes at this hour as the snow is moving into the region. Steadiest snow, with snow-covered roads, is expected in N KY and far S OH this afternoon into this evening. Bitterly cold air for tonight. pic.twitter.com/YknStHysUY — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) January 6, 2022

