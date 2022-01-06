Contests
Level I Snow Emergencies declared in 3 NKY counties

Cautious driving is advised.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
[First Alert Weather Day: Snow falling on parts of the Tri-State]

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Three Northern Kentucky counties are under snow emergencies early Thursday evening.

Kenton, Campbell and Mason counties declared Level I Snow Emergencies shortly after 3 p.m. The emergency declarations will be in effect for each of the counties until further notice.

The declaration means roadways are hazardous with blowing and/or drifting snow. Roadways may be icy. Cautious driving is advised.

Moreover, during snow emergencies with snowfall 2″ or greater, Kentucky law prohibits drivers parking their cars on any public road right of way.

There are three tiers of snow emergency declarations, with Level I Snow Emergencies being the least severe.

Campbell County Emergency Management Director William Turner notes temporary staffing shortages may hamper or delay road-clearing efforts.

“The road department will be pre-treating roads as much as possible and will be utilizing other county employees to help cover snow plow routes,” Turner said. “All county roads will be cleared, it just may take longer than usual.”

Weather Forecast | Live Radar

Conditions are generally worse in the southeast portions of the counties. Snowfall is expected to be greatest in the Tri-State during the evening commute.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

