Snow Emergencies declared in 6 Tri-State counties

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One Ohio county and four Northern Kentucky counties are under snow emergencies.

There are three tiers of snow emergency declarations, with Level I Snow Emergencies being the least severe.

Brown County, Ohio declared a Level I Snow Emergency around 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

Kentucky counties under a Level I Snow Emergency:

Bracken County

Campbell County

Kenton County

Level I conditions mean roadways are hazardous with blowing and/or drifting snow, and surfaces might be icy. Cautious driving is advised.

Kentucky’s Mason County and Robertson County declared a Level II Snow Emergency.

Level II indicates roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow, and roadways may be icy. Only motorists, whose travel is necessary, should be on the roadways during a Level II emergency.

Moreover, during snow emergencies with snowfall 2″ or greater, Kentucky law prohibits drivers from parking their cars on any public road right of way.

The emergency declarations will be in effect for each of the counties until further notice.

Campbell County Emergency Management Director William Turner notes temporary staffing shortages may hamper or delay road-clearing efforts.

“The road department will be pre-treating roads as much as possible and will be utilizing other county employees to help cover snow plow routes,” Turner said. “All county roads will be cleared, it just may take longer than usual.”

Less than an inch of snow - 0.7″ officially - was recorded Thursday at Cincinnati/Nothern Kentucky International Airport. Areas to the south and east of downtown and northern Kentucky saw more snow.

