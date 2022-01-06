Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Texas toddler gets gun in car, shoots mother, sibling

Police said a gun discharged once when the 2-year-old took it from between a seat and the...
Police said a gun discharged once when the 2-year-old took it from between a seat and the center console while in the car with a 1-year-old sibling and with their 23-year-old mother standing outside near the driver’s side door.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 6:12 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANBURY, Texas (AP) - A handgun went off in the hands of a toddler in a Texas Walmart parking lot Wednesday, wounding the child’s mother in the arm and side and young sibling in the leg, police said.

The shooting happened in Granbury, Texas, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) southwest of Fort Worth.

Police said the gun discharged once when the 2-year-old took it from between a seat and the center console while in the car with a 1-year-old sibling and with their 23-year-old mother standing outside near the driver’s side door.

The children’s 26-year-old father was standing near the vehicle’s rear, police said.

The mother and 1-year-old were taken to Fort Worth hospitals, but neither was wounded severely, said police Lt. Russell Grizzard.

Police are still investigating and haven’t yet determined if any charges will be filed, Grizzard said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati police charged four teenage males with murder in connection with the fatal shooting...
4 teens charged with murder in 16-year-old’s shooting return to juvenile court
Snow is possible after 2 p.m. Thursday through the evening commute before stopping by late...
First Alert Weather Day: Snow possible this afternoon
The electronic display shows the team logos over the empty Paul Brown Stadium before an NFL...
Bengals Pro-Bowler put on COVID list, out Sunday vs Browns
AirCare transports woman from I-71 crash in Warren County
Several injured in crashes on I-71 in Warren County, state police say
Covington Schools first to announce district-wide learning stoppage due to COVID

Latest News

A juvenile was ejected in a crash and seriously hurt in Green Township Wednesday night, police...
Juvenile ejected in Green Twp crash, police say
Heather Cimellaro, builds a toy house with her twins, Milo, left, and Charlie, at their home,...
Omicron surge vexes parents of children too young for shots
Novak Djokovic's chance to play for a 10th Australian Open title was thrown into limbo.
Tennis star Djokovic fights deportation from Australia over vaccination rules
Novak Djokovic's chance to play for a 10th Australian Open title was thrown into limbo.
Novak Djokovic denied entry to Australia