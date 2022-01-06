Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Warrant issued in Memphis slaying of rapper Young Dolph

This image released by the U.S. Marshals Service shows Justin Johnson. An arrest warrant has...
This image released by the U.S. Marshals Service shows Justin Johnson. An arrest warrant has been issued for Johnson, 23, in connection with the the Nov. 17, 2021, fatal shooting of rapper Young Dolph, who was gunned down in a daylight ambush at a popular cookie shop in his hometown of Memphis, authorities said Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022.(U.S. Marshals Service via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 8:03 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — An arrest warrant has been issued for a Tennessee man in connection with the fatal shooting of rapper Young Dolph, who was gunned down in a daylight ambush at a popular cookie shop in November in his hometown of Memphis, authorities said Wednesday.

A first-degree murder warrant was issued for Justin Johnson, 23, in the Nov. 17 shooting of Young Dolph, whose real name is Adolph Thornton Jr., the U.S. Marshals Service said in a news release.

The marshals service and the Memphis Police Department have been searching for suspects in the killing. A $15,000 reward has been offered for information leading to an arrest.

The shooting stunned the city of Memphis and shocked the entertainment world. Police said two men exited a white Mercedes-Benz and fired shots into a Memphis bakery where Young Dolph, 36, was buying cookies and killed him. Police released photos taken from surveillance video that captured the shooting but investigators have not released any information about a possible motive.

Known for his depictions of tough street life and his independent approach to the music business, Young Dolph was admired for charitable works in Memphis. He organized Thanksgiving food giveaways, donated thousands of dollars to high schools, and paid rent and covered funeral costs for people in the Castalia Heights neighborhood where he was raised.

City officials and community activists pointed to the killing as a symbol of the dangers of gun violence in Memphis, where more than 300 homicides were reported last year.

A private funeral was held for Young Dolph on Nov. 30 and a section of a street in the neighborhood where he grew up was renamed for him Dec. 15. He was honored a day later at a public celebration at FedExForum, the home of the NBA’s Memphis Grizzles and the University of Memphis men’s basketball team.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A search is underway right now on the Ohio River for an 84-year-old man reported missing early...
Missing NKY man found in Ludlow, officials say
Get ready for the first snowfall of 2022.
First Alert Weather Day: Possible accumulating snow Thursday afternoon into the evening
AirCare transports woman from I-71 crash in Warren County
Several injured in crashes on I-71 in Warren County, state police say
The electronic display shows the team logos over the empty Paul Brown Stadium before an NFL...
Bengals place several starters on COVID-19 list
Cincinnati Public Schools will announce its plan for reopening in the fall by the end of June.
CPS Board split on remote learning as staff absences approach 400

Latest News

Students will not be returning to classrooms in Chicago on Thursday.
No deal, no school: Chicago cancels classes for a 2nd day
The Philadelphia fire department works at the scene of a deadly row house fire in Philadelphia...
Philadelphia fire kills at least 12, including 8 children
FILE - Rep. Jeremy Faison, R-Cosby, center, talks with Rep. Dan Howell, R-Georgetown, left,...
Tenn. lawmaker apologizes after arguing with ref, ejection at HS basketball game
Work performed on the Brent Spence Bridge in 2021.
Beshear: Brent Spence announcement to come in 2023
FILE - The marquee of the Egyptian Theatre appears during the Sundance Film Festival in Park...
Sundance cancels in-person film festival due to virus surge