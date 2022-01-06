Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Cincinnati leaders announce expanded COVID-19 testing

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 9:36 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A new community partnership will expand COVID-19 testing in the city of Cincinnati, the mayor and health commissioner announced Thursday.

The expansion of COVID-19 testing at various locations throughout the city will begin this month and continue in February, Mayor Aftab Pureval said.

It will be done “with racial equity at the very center,” the mayor said.

The partnership is between Center for Closing the Health Gap, the African American Chamber of Commerce, Corinthian Baptist Church, New Prospect Baptist Church, Truth and Destiny Church, Urban League of Southwest Ohio and SU Casa, according to a city news release.

The omicron variant has been fueling a surge of COVID-19 cases locally, statewide and nationally.

The city shattered a record Saturday for new COVID-19 cases and on Thursday, “we’ve hit the ceiling again” with 999 cases, Commissioner Moore said.

“We have 160 people hospitalized. We know from news reports that 95 percent of those who are hospitalized are unvaccinated,” she said.

Mayor Pureval said he will reconvene a COVID-19 task force among city staff and agencies such as the fire department.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow is possible after 2 p.m. Thursday through the evening commute before stopping by late...
First Alert Weather Day: Snow possible this afternoon
Cincinnati police charged four teenage males with murder in connection with the fatal shooting...
4 teens charged with murder in 16-year-old’s shooting return to juvenile court
The electronic display shows the team logos over the empty Paul Brown Stadium before an NFL...
Bengals Pro-Bowler put on COVID list, out Sunday vs Browns
AirCare transports woman from I-71 crash in Warren County
Several injured in crashes on I-71 in Warren County, state police say
Covington Schools first to announce district-wide learning stoppage due to COVID

Latest News

The booster is available for those 12 and up.
Cincinnati Children’s providing free COVID vaccine boosters to kids 12 or older
Rio de Janeiro cancels some Carnival events over COVID surge
More big entertainment events are shifting gears as the omicron variant continues to spread.
Hollywood Minute: Grammys delayed, Sundance goes virtual due to omicron
Despite the surge, the Biden administration provided billions of dollars to fund resources for...
Major school districts stop in-person learning amid COVID surge