WATCH LIVE: Cincinnati leaders announce expanded COVID-19 testing

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A new community partnership will expand COVID-19 testing in the city of Cincinnati, the mayor and health commissioner announced Thursday.

The expansion of COVID-19 testing at various locations throughout the city will begin this month and continue in February, Mayor Aftab Pureval said.

It will be done “with racial equity at the very center,” the mayor said.

The partnership is between Center for Closing the Health Gap, the African American Chamber of Commerce, Corinthian Baptist Church, New Prospect Baptist Church, Truth and Destiny Church, Urban League of Southwest Ohio and SU Casa, according to a city news release.

The omicron variant has been fueling a surge of COVID-19 cases locally, statewide and nationally.

The city shattered a record Saturday for new COVID-19 cases and on Thursday, “we’ve hit the ceiling again” with 999 cases, Commissioner Moore said.

“We have 160 people hospitalized. We know from news reports that 95 percent of those who are hospitalized are unvaccinated,” she said.

Mayor Pureval said he will reconvene a COVID-19 task force among city staff and agencies such as the fire department.

